Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
The 75th annual Cannes Film Festival has started, and stars have headed to France to celebrate world cinema. Tuesday saw the opening ceremony gala dinner along with the screening of the zombie comedy “Final Cut (Coupez!).” Celebrities like Eva Longoria attended the red carpet dressed to impress with elegant attire. Check out red carpet photos from the first of eleven days below.
related:
Machine Gun Kelly wears $30,000 diamond manicure auctioned for charity
Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi attend ‘Stranger Things’ premiere together
Best dressed at the Billboard Music Awards 2022: Anitta, Becky G, Doja Cat, Kali Uchis and more
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!