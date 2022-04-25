Want more HOLA! USA News?
Gigi Hadid turns 27! See who was invited to her private birthday party
Gigi Hadid turned 27 on Saturday, April 23, and her celebrity friends in the east coast were all smiles celebrating her special day. The tauras chose the private club Zero Bond in New City for her party’s location, and she looked stunning in an all-white look. Check out who got the invitation to the model’s party below.
