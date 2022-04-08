Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
The Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker pretend wedding in Las Vegas took the entertainment industry by storm. Fans were shocked to hear that the celebrity couple famous for luxurious holiday getaways and a $1 million engagement ring opted for a low-key, secret elopement instead of a high-brow affair.
While KRAVIS took a few days to confirm that they didn’t get legally married but were just having fun with an Elvis impersonator at the One Love Wedding Chapel, other stars did secure a marriage license. The analysts at Lawsuit.org scraped the entertainment archives for the most talked-about legal celebrity weddings in Sin City.
Find below the long list of some of the most notable couples:
