Larsa Pippen says she is ‘happy’ about Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian’s feud with former best friend Larsa Pippen has been one of the most explosive fallouts in the entertainment industry. Kimmy and Larsa went separate ways from always being together for multiple reasons; however, according to Pippen, Kardashian’s ex-husband was the main reason.

After alleging she had dated Tristan Thompson before Khloé Kardashian and speaking on her animosity towards Kanye West, in January 2022, Larsa revealed that she and Kim are flipping the page and moving forward.

©GettyImages



Kim Kardashian and Larsa Pippen are seen on August 09, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

According to Larsa, she and Kim apologized to each other and are now better. “I feel like we’re in a really good place. You know, I feel like there was a lot [of] miscommunication at the time,” she told Us Weekly back then. “We’ve all apologized to each other. We’re in a really good place.”

“People have disagreements with their friends all the time, but because of who we are, it’s just so magnified. In reality, it’s like, you know, maybe I could have navigated it different. Someone else could have navigated [it] different,” she continued.

At the time, Pippen said she was also “happy” with Kim’s newest relationship with comedian and actor Pete Davidson. “If they’re happy, I’m happy. I just want her to be happy,” the Real Housewives of Miami star noted. A sentiment she is still carrying out today.

In a recent interview with Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef, Larsa said they look happy; therefore, she is too. “You know what? If they’re happy, I am happy. When people are happy, you know, it shows. I feel like they’re happy. So that’s all that matters,” she said.