Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson want to ‘protect’ each other after Kanye West’s ‘twisted’ music video

Kim Kardashian is losing her patience when it comes to her ex-husband Kanye West’s artistic expression. Ye shocked many last week with the music video for his and The Game’s song “Eazy” which showed him kidnapping and killing a claymation version of Pete Davidson. It has been viewed over 3 million times to date, fueling the conversation of the boundaries an artist is allowed to push. Following the disturbing video, sources talked to US Weekly where they shared insight into how the couple really feels.

The Saturday Night Live star briefly made his return to Instagram while Ye was on a posting spree about his and Kim’s relationship. The rapper refers to the comedian as “Skete,” and many have been wondering how Davidson feels about the situation. “Pete is trying to make out like he finds Kanye’s pranks hilarious, but nobody really believes him,” the source told US, adding he is trying to “downplay the impact” of the video.

According to the source, the 28-year-old, “actually feels sorry” for Ye, but just “wishes he could be left alone.” It’s hard to imagine watching claymation of yourself getting killed and the insider told the outlet he is concerned about ‘how obsessive and dark” things have become. While the Yeezy founder seems to believe he ran Davidson off Instagram, another source told the outlet he is “respecting the divorce process.“ Kim on the other hand, is a lot less “forgiving” and is “fearful.”

©Eazy music video





Davidson aside, the 41-year-old has been through a lot when it comes to the father of her children. The rapper has shared alleged screenshots of their private conversations and made shocking allegations. So, the music video was just another cherry on the cake. The source told US the Skims founder felt the video was “twisted” and she was “appalled by the stunt” and is “rapidly losing the little patience she had left at this point.”