Another hickey? Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson spotted with a possible love bite

It seems like Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian can’t keep their hands or mouths off each other. A lucky fan ran into the Saturday Night Live star on Sunday and posted a selfie she took with the actor on Twitter. “Pete Davidson said it was nice to meet me. No one talk to me,” she wrote in the tweet. Davidson looked like he had a long night but was happy to pose with a fan, flashing the peace sign. The tweet is starting to make its rounds with fans noticing what looks like a small hickey on his neck. “Is that a hickey?” One fan wrote with a vampire emoji.

Davidson missed Saturday’s episode of SNL because he was cleared to work on the production of “The Home,” the Miramax horror movie being directed by James DeMonaco, per Variety. The fan who shared the photo lives in Los Angeles, so he likely spent time with Kim this weekend.

It’s not the first time Davidson has been photographed with a possible love bite. Back in November, they headed to Giorgi Baldi in Santa Monica, California, for a dinner date, and the 28-year-old was all smiles, rocking what looked like a large hickey on the left side of his neck.

Davidson and Kardashian’s romance has been heating up with reports that the actor is even looking to buy a house in Los Angeles to be closer to Kim. Davidson has been a target on social media by the 41-year-old’s soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West, but the comedian seems to be handling all the drama pretty well.

While Kardashian doesn’t seem to have any drama with any of Davidson’s exes, on Monday, she seemingly used the title of his ex-fiance Ariana Grande’s song as the caption of her post on Instagram. The Skims founder shared a gallery of photos in a Matrix-inspired leather outfit with the caption, “just like magic.“