Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker react to parody video about their upcoming wedding

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are getting some help with wedding planning, and they seem to be enjoying the suggestions from fans.

A new parody video, uploaded to Instagram by comedian Benny Drama on Tuesday, shows his interpretation of Travis and Kourtney’s perfect wedding. In the clip, we see the comedian portraying multiple members of the Kardashian family as they get ready for Kourt’s special day.

“Kourtney, the pop princess of punk, is getting married and we couldn’t be more excited,” Drama says, acting as Kardashian’s mom Kris Jenner.

According to his interpretation, the reality star’s dream wedding takes place at Disneyworld, with “friend on contract/flower girl” Addison Rae dressed up as Tinkerbell. Unsurprisingly, Barker had a unique outfit of his own, dressing as Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas.

We even get a peek at Kourtney’s vows, which she keeps short and sweet: “Baby, I love you. I just, literally, do.”

Despite the video clearly making fun of the couple, Kourtney and Travis didn’t take things personally, joining in on the fun with all the fans in the comments. They both took to the comments section to express their joy over the parody.

“This makes me emotional,” the POOSH founder commented along with a crying, laughing, and a heart emoji.

Barker commented “Lmaoooo” with a golf emoji and a meteor emoji, signaling that the comedian hit the video out of the park.

The Blink-182 drummer and former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star confirmed their relationship on Valentine’s Day in 2021 after months of dating speculation. In Oct. 2021, Barker proposed to Kardashian on the beach in Montecito, California.