Tom Holland says he’ll be taking a break from acting

Tom Holland has had a tremendously busy couple of years. In an interview, he announced he’ll be taking a break from acting, temporarily hanging up the Spider-Man suit and putting a stop to his treasure hunting adventures.

In an interview with CinePOP, Holland was asked when he’d be returning to the Spider-Man franchise or whether or not he’d be taking a break, even though it wasn’t clear if the interviewer meant a break from acting or from Spider Man.

“I am going back to shoot a TV show for Apple, which I’m really excited about. It’s a very challenging role written by the amazing Akiva Goldsman. I think the scripts are some of the best I’ve ever read, so I’m really, really excited to do that. But I can confidently say after I finish that TV show, I will be taking a break,” Tom said. You can watch the full interview below.

While the news may upset some Spider-Man fans, Holland has been consistently appearing in Marvel films over the past five years, appearing in six films total, double the number than his predecessors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. A break is long overdue. While he may take a break from Spider-Man, due to “No Way Home’s” success, he’ll likely be back for more films in the near future.

Aside from his work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Holland started acting when he was very young and has said he has an interest in trying out other things. “I started acting when I was 11 and I haven’t done anything else, so I’d like to go and do other things,” he said to Sky News.