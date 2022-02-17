Tom Holland and Zendaya head to NYC ‘Uncharted’ premiere hand in hand

Zendaya and Tom Holland have reportedly kept their romantic relationship private for years now, but it looks like they’re done trying to hide any public displays of affection.

The happy couple was spotted in New York City on Wednesday, February 16 as they headed to the premiere of Holland’s latest film, Uncharted. Not only were they wearing outfits that perfectly complimented one another, but the actors were sweetly holding hands as they made their way through a crowd of papparazzi.

For their night out on the town, the Spider-Man: No Way Home wore a light gray suit and black turtle neck, which he matched with black boots. The Euphoria actress was wearing a black shirt dress, which she accessorized with a black belt with a gold buckle and a pair of classic black heels.

Rumors of off-screen romance for these costars have been swirling since they first starred in Spider-Man: Homecoming together back in 2017. At the time, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that they were dating, though that wasn’t confirmed until years later in 2021 when they were spotted kissing in Los Angeles.

Over the past few months, the pair have slowly opened up about their relationship, with both actors calling one another “My MJ” and “My Spider-Man,” respectively, in posts dedicated to one another.

While they still keep things fairly private, they have been spotted together more and more, most recently in Holland’s native London, where they reportedly bought a house together.

In November, the Uncharted star spoke to GQ about a downside to fame, hinting at the challenges that come with dating in the public eye.