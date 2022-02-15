Tom Holland reveals if he’s ever stolen anything

Uncharted hit theaters this Friday, February 18th, and the film is a must-see. Featuring an all-star cast of Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas, and breakthrough performances by Tati Gabrielle and Sophie Ali, the film will take you on an exciting adventure as street-smart Nathan Drake (Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Wahlberg) to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada. HOLA! USA had the opportunity to talk to Holland ahead of the film’s release where he shared his favorite memory on set with Wahlberg, revealed if he’s ever stolen anything like his character Nathan, and shared his thoughts on drastically changing his physique for a role in the future.

I loved the movie and I feel like you and your character, Nathan Drake, ooze confidence, but what is your favorite part about him?

I really like his optimism. You know he is someone who has had an incredibly tough upbringing. He is you know, an orphan and then has lost his brother and he is still optimistic that he will find him. And even when he finds out this incredibly sad news, he is still sort of rearing to go to finish the mission in the honor of his brother. So I love his optimism.

Awesome. So working with Mark Wahlberg must have been such a dream. Do you have a favorite onset memory with him?

Yeah, there’s a moment in the film where, (laughs) Mark and I are standing on the back of an airplane and the back door is open and he says to me, ‘Nate, let’s go.’ And I’m sort of standing there. I don’t want to go. And he pulls his parachute and he zooms out the back of the plane. Now, obviously, none of that happened in real life. He’s standing there, he pulls his parachute, he sort of simulates being thrown back and then he kind of just walks off and it was just, it was so funny seeing him kind of do that and, and he tried his best and he committed and that’s what made it so funny. And, you know, we then went to shoot the scene for another hour because I could not stop laughing at him, zooming out of this plane. It was hilarious. So that would probably be my fondest memory.

And it looked just like the real thing. So great job Mark. So you are a sneaky thief with a big heart in“Uncharted.” I think I was like three, the first time I stole something, it was chocolate. My mom was mad, but I did get away with it. So did you ever steal anything when you were young?

For me, it would’ve been very similar. It would’ve been the pick and mix at the cinema. You know, my mom was probably paying for some drinks for us to go and watch a film. And then all of her sons would’ve been at the pick and mix just filling our boots. So that would’ve been it, but I haven’t, I can’t say that I’ve stolen anything since I realized that stealing was bad.

So you’re obviously ripped in the film and I can’t imagine the training you had to do when it comes to stunts, but do you have any interest in shapeshifting like Whalberg, Christian Bale, and Matt Damon have done and like gaining a bunch of weight for a like gut-wrenching, emotional film?

I would really struggle. I’ve done the other way where I’ve lost loads of weight and I really, really didn’t enjoy it. You know I’m all for like putting in the work and trying your best, but losing the weight really, really made me suffer and, and it made portions of that film really difficult to sort of get through. So I don’t know if I would do that again. And as far as putting weight on I don’t know I would do that either. I think I’m gonna sort of tailor my job so I can just sort of stay where I am and, you know, change my training slightly. So run more or lift more to just sort of change my body. I wouldn’t, I don’t wanna be doing that whole thing.

