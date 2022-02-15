Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson surprised Khloé Kardashian with Valentine’s Day gift

Pete Davidson is making sure to keep Kim Kardashian happy and her family. The Saturday Night Live star surprised Kim’s sister, Khloé Kardashian, with pink flowers on Valentine’s Day.

The reality tv star and Good American founder took social media to share Pete’s thoughtful and adorable gift. “The sweetest! Thank you Pete!” she wrote on her Instagram story with a picture of the arrangement containing calla lilies, roses, and hydrangeas.

Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson surprised Khloé Kardashian with pink roses on Valentine’s Day

Besides Davidson’s flowers, Koko received bouquets from Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Penelope Disick.

Kim Kardashian hasn’t shared the gift she got from her boyfriend; however, the pair started celebrating love early and began the V-Day weekend enjoying a date night in Brooklyn, and the next day went to Cipriani.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson enjoy an early Valentine’s weekend date night at Lilia in Brooklyn.

Someone who shared the Valentine’s Day gift he sent to Kim is Kanye West. After spending the weekend taking shots at Pete Davidson, the rapper send a truck full of roses to Kardashian’s mansion and the message, “My vision is krystal klear.”