Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson surprised Khloé Kardashian with Valentine’s Day gift

Pete Davidson is making sure to keep Kim Kardashian happy and her family. The Saturday Night Live star surprised Kim’s sister, Khloé Kardashian, with pink flowers on Valentine’s Day.
The reality tv star and Good American founder took social media to share Pete’s thoughtful and adorable gift. “The sweetest! Thank you Pete!” she wrote on her Instagram story with a picture of the arrangement containing calla lilies, roses, and hydrangeas.
Besides Davidson’s flowers, Koko received bouquets from Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Penelope Disick.
Kim Kardashian hasn’t shared the gift she got from her boyfriend; however, the pair started celebrating love early and began the V-Day weekend enjoying a date night in Brooklyn, and the next day went to Cipriani.
Someone who shared the Valentine’s Day gift he sent to Kim is Kanye West. After spending the weekend taking shots at Pete Davidson, the rapper send a truck full of roses to Kardashian’s mansion and the message, “My vision is krystal klear.”
West’s gesture raised the eyebrows of more than one of his followers. While some people label his behavior as “toxic,” others are confused about “why Kanye West tried to stay away from filming on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and now wants to share his private messages with Kim.”