Some of the many reasons fans love Lele Pons is she is hilarious, confident, and down to poke fun at herself. The artist is beautiful and has spent a lot of time in the gym getting her toned and curvy figure. Pons has always been honest when it comes to the rhinoplasty she got in 2015 and over the weekend, the singer shared a gallery of before and after photos with her 47.5 million followers on Instagram, quipping that she was “exposing herself.” Check out the adorably awkward pictures below.