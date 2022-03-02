Do you ever wonder if your favorite celebrity singer, actor, chef, or model would be good at sports? It is expected that singers become actors and vice versa. Still, it is almost unthinkable when athletes leave their abilities in sports behind to pursue a career in the entertainment industry.

Although plenty of our favorite stars spend hours at the gym and eating balanced meals to stay in good shape back in the day, their training included a disciple far away from luxurious equipment, nutritionists, and personal trainers.

Believe it or not, many of today’s most trending stars used to play sports before they found fame in a different field; therefore, the team at Betway have rolled back the years on some of the A-listers to reveal who went from ice-hockey obsessed to pop-punk princesses and from an avid athlete to a royal.