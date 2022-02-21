Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Vanessa Bryant was one of the many celebrities in Cleveland this weekend for NBA All-Star weekend. The late Kobe Bryant was honored at the game at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, and Vanessa presented a special award in honor of her late husband and their daughter Gianna Byrant. During halftime, Michael Jordan who was like a brother to Kobe, shared a special moment with Vanessa, as they smiled, chatted, and shared a sweet hug. Take a look at the tender moment below.
Forever #NBA75pic.twitter.com/jGxRjqIiFw— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 21, 2022
