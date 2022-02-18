Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
From Rihanna’s maternity urbano street style in Los Angeles, Irina Shayk’s stylish puffy brown trench coat to Tom Holland’s sleek and sophisticated end of the winter look in the Big Apple, this week celebs continued to provide us with style inspiration for our daily outfits.
Keep scrolling down to see all of this week’s top celeb looks!
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!