Prince Charles, Prince of Wales arrives accompanied by Resa Layne (L), Barbados Head of Protocol, to attend a Reception hosted by the President of the Republic at State House on November 30, 2021 in Bridgetown, Barbados. The Prince of Wales arrived in the country ahead of its transition to a republic within the Commonwealth. This week, it formally removes Queen Elizabeth as its head of state and the current governor-general, Dame Sandra Mason, will be sworn in as president