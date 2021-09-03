Supermodel Karlie Kloss and venture capitalist Joshua Kushner just purchased a stunning $42.5 million penthouse. The 7,200 square foot home is two stories and has five bedrooms and seven and a half bathrooms. It also has a private elevator to a grand atrium entry, a home theater, a wine cellar, a library, and a gym.

As if that wasn’t enough, the penthouse has a 5,100 square foot outdoor space with two terraces that has a putting green and a yoga lawn. Keep scrolling to see photos of the gorgeous home.