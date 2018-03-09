Katherine Heigl and her family swapped snow for sunshine! The actress and her husband Josh Kelley jetted off to Mexico with their children Naleigh, 9, Adalaide, 5, and Joshua, 1, and Katherine's 15-year-old niece Madison, who lives with them. Katherine took to Instagram to share a collection of sweet photos from the group's "first family vacation in two years"! Along with a carousel of pictures which juxtaposed their time back at their snow covered Utah ranch with sunny Mexico (like the two photos seen here), the star added: "man am I grateful to be here! #thoseheavenlydays are sun soaked ocean views enjoyed with friends and family!"