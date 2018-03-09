To celebrate her and Josh's son Joshua Jr.'s first birthday, Katherine shared a series of photos on Instagram opening up about his traumatic birth. "My doctor struggled to get him out because he was really wedged in there and not quite ready to leave the womb. When she finally pulled him out at exactly 12:33pm he didn’t start breathing and they worked quickly to get oxygen in him and start his tiny lung," she wrote in part. "@joshbkelley was standing with them when he finally took his first breath. That day, as I slowly came out of the morphine haze and clutched my tiny man to me I thanked the heavens for his breath, his life and for making me a mother three times over."