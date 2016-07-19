Mila Kunis on not wanting to marry Macaulay Culkin to being head over heels for husband Ashton Kutcher
Mila Kunis opened up about her former flame Macaulay Culkin.
The actress revealed that she and Ashton were friends with benefits in the beginning.
Discussing the beginning of her relationship with Ashton, Mila said, "Literally we lived out our movies."
The couple secretly tied the knot in 2015.
The Bad Moms star is currently expecting her second child with Ashton.
