Celebrity week in photos: Charlize Theron, Selena Gomez, Fergie and more
May 9: Amal Clooney brought her niece Mia to husband George's 'Tomorrowland' premiere at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.
May 9: Tim McGraw gave wife Faith Hill an endearing kiss on the 'Tomorrowland' carpet in Anaheim.
May 9: Dylan and Hopper Penn joined their mother Robin Wright at her and Karen Fowler's collection Pour Les Femmes launch at Calypso St. Barth store in L.A.'s Brentwood neighborhood.
May 9: Taylor Swift and Alana Haim were the most enthusiastic fans as Taylor's beau Calvin Harris took the stage at Wango Tango in L.A.
May 9: Justin Bieber hit the stage during 102.7 KIIS FM's Wango Tango in L.A.
May 9: Laverne Cox attended the 26th annual GLAAD awards at the Waldorf Astoria in NYC.
May 7: Charlize Theron brought beau Sean Penn to the premiere of 'Mad Max: Fury Road' in Hollywood.
May 7: This is one good looking bunch! The ladies of 'Mad Max: Fury Road' including Charlize, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Riley Keough posed with Tom Hardy on the carpet in Hollywood.
May 7: A family affair! Riley Keough was joined by her husband Ben Smith-Petersen, mom Lisa Marie Presley and grandmother Priscilla at her 'Mad Max: Fury Road' premiere in Hollywood.
May 7: Mad Max meet Mad Max! Mel Gibson, who played the character back in the 70s, surprised fans as well as the current stars such as Tom Hardy at the L.A. premiere.
May 7: Zoe Kravitz opted for a long black sheer gown for the 'Mad Max: Fury Road' premiere in Hollywood.
May 7: Nicholas Holt brought a pop of color to the Hollywood premiere of 'Mad Max: Fury Road'.
May 7: Lisa Bonet was a proud mama at daughter Zoe Kravitz's 'Mad Max: Fury Road' premiere.
May 7: Abbey Lee Kershaw took the plunge for the 'Mad Max: Fury Road' premiere in Hollywood.
May 7: ‘Blacklist’ star Megan Boone left her usual dressed down attire from the show at home to attend the New York City Ballet’s spring gala.
May 7: Kim Kardashian showed off her tanned legs during a book signing for her new book ‘Selfish’ at the Barnes & Noble at L.A.’s The Grove.
May 7: Fergie showed off her toned tummy at the launch of WHOYOUARE.com in L.A.
May 7: Dakota Fanning shared with reporters at the BCBGeneration Nylon Young Hollywood party at Hyde in West Hollywood about her upcoming role in 'Franny' playing a pregnant woman, “It was definitely strange as I have never experienced that in my life so far.”
May 7: Gwyneth Paltrow supported her mom Blythe Danner at her screening for ‘I’ll See You in My Dreams’ in West Hollywood.
May 7: Chris Soules cuddled up to an adorable pup during WE tv and Ian Ziering’s event to support Canine Companions for Independence at Boulevard3 in L.A.
May 6: New mom Coco Rocha chatted with pregnant Jaime King at the Game of Plenti party in NYC.
May 6: Brittany Snow and Ashley Greene joined Bioré Skincare at Love is Louder Project event in L.A.
May 6: Jennifer Hudson performed several songs including "Angel" for guests at the Boys Girls Harbor Annual ‘Salute to Achievement’ in NYC.
May 6: Selena Gomez and Miranda Kerr heated up the desert during Louis Vuitton’s Cruise 2016 Resort Collection show at a private residence in Palm Springs, California.
May 5: Kim Kardashian signed copies of her book ‘Selfish’ at a Barnes & Noble in NYC.
May 5: Katie Holmes showed off her long locks as she celebrated the launch of Alterna Haircare’s Bamboo Beach Collection the day after the Met Gala in NYC.
May 5: Pepsi surprised fans during Live Nation’s National Concert Day with a performance by Kip Moore in NYC.
May 5: Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn hung at the CLIO awards in NYC.
May 5: 'SATC' mini reunion! Sarah Jessica Parker supported pal Kristin Davis at the screening of her documentary ‘Gardeners of Eden’ at Norwood in NYC.
