Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt and more celebs hit up Golden Globes parties
It may not be Jan. 11 just yet, but Hollywood sure has been busy with parties the week leading up to the Golden Globes.
We would love to know what Naomi Watts said to make Jessica Chastain have this reaction. The two ladies looked lovely at the Audi Pre-Globes party at Cecconi's in West Hollywood.
Joanne Froggatt left her usual Downton garb at home and dazzled in ice blue for the Audi party. She attended with her husband James Cannon.
Amy Adams was her radiant self at the W Mag celebration for their Best Performances Issue. At one point toward the end of the evening, the fire department came to check capacity numbers.
Cara Delevingne showed off her humor and legs in a super short mini-dress with Naomi Campbell, Andre Balaza and director Lee Daniels at the W Mag and Dom Perignon bash.
Reese Witherspoon enjoyed a night on the town at the Chateau Marmont for the W Magazine party.
Jamie Chung, whose animated movie Big Hero 6 is nominated for a Globe, stunned in this black and red ensemble.
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt both looked effortlessly cool.
Oprah has nothing but love for Selma star David Oyelowo at the AFI luncheon.
A pregnant Keira Knightley listened intently to Harvey Weinstein at the AFI lunch.
Brad Pitt held on tight to Oprah Winfrey's hand at the AFI awards lunch that took place at the Four Seasons hotel in Beverly Hills.
Interstellar co-stars Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain looked nothing but stellar at the AFI awards luncheon.
Alright, alright, alright, whose facial hair looked better — Brad Pitt or Matthew McConaughey?
Miley Cyrus covered up in all white as she posed with designer Jason Wu and W Magazine's editor-in-chief Stefano Tonchi at the mag and Hugo Boss party on Friday.
What do all these people have in common? They are all British of course! Cara posed with parents-to-be Keira Knightley and husband James Righton as well as newlywed Eddie Redmayne at the BAFTA fete.
Mulberry's new It girl, Cressida Bonas, attended the BAFTA Tea Party wearing the label.
It was a Downton Abbey reunion at the BAFTA Tea Party for Laura Carmichael, Allen Leech and Joanne Froggatt.
Johnny Depp escorted fiancée Amber Heard through the crowd at the Art of Elysium Gala.
Double the fun! Michelle Trachtenberg who wore Zac Posen caught up with Michelle Branch at the Art of Elysium party.
Cara stuck to another black dress and danced with Kelly Osbourne and Jaime King at the eigth annual Heaven Gala.
Usher tested out Samsung headphones which were passed around to represent a "show of silence" while Moby who performed at the Heaven Gala looked on.
Sean Penn and love Charlize Theron posed on the red carpet before entering his fourth annual Help Haiti Home Gala.
Reese, Charlize and Salma Hayek all showed off toned arms and their pearly whites.
Earlier in the day Reese and husband Jim Toth were working on potty training their son Tennessee. Here, the couple enjoyed a night out at the Help Haiti Home benefit.
Sean and Charlize sat with Bill Clinton and Ben Stiller at the charity event.
Chris Martin took to the stage to perform at the Help Haiti Home Gala which raised $6 million.
Jennifer Lopez reveals her thoughts after meeting Brie Larson at the Golden Globes
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet show major PDA at the 2024 Golden Globes
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift’s juicy gossip might be about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet
Brie Larson breaks down in tears after meeting Jennifer Lopez at the Golden Globes
Royals in Paris! Charlotte Casiraghi, Beatrice Borromeo, more attend fashion shows
Meet Julio Iglesias’ three siblings: Carlos, Jaime and Ruth
Oscar de la Renta: His most iconic celebrity looks
The Kardashians take Aspen! Kendall Jenner, Kim, and Khloé hit the slopes
Paris Couture Week: JLo steals the show, Zendaya’s dramatic look, Schiaparelli’s robot baby and more